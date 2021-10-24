Analysts Expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.47 Million

Analysts expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to announce $194.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inovalon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $192.70 million to $195.40 million. Inovalon reported sales of $161.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full-year sales of $770.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $767.81 million to $775.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $862.13 million, with estimates ranging from $829.23 million to $885.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $190.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.89 million. Inovalon had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 5.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research lowered Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. SVB Leerink lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inovalon has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 18.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inovalon by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,332,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,354,000 after purchasing an additional 117,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INOV stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. 585,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,289. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 151.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $40.99.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

