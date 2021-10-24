Analysts Expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts expect that Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $125.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MESA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 38.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 139,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 38,535 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 109.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mesa Air Group stock opened at $7.89 on Friday. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $3.11 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $283.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

