Analysts Expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to Announce $2.89 EPS

Brokerages expect Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) to announce $2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Norfolk Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.77. Norfolk Southern posted earnings of $2.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will report full-year earnings of $11.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.60 to $12.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $13.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.37 to $13.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Norfolk Southern.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NSC. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.53.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total value of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 8,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.2% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 266.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 92,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,608 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $286.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,110,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,834. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $255.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. Norfolk Southern has a 1-year low of $196.15 and a 1-year high of $295.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

