Analysts Expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.70 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will post $24.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $24.10 million to $25.30 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $19.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $93.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.40 million to $94.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $94.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 11.73%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCB. rhino investment partners Inc raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 236,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after buying an additional 197,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after buying an additional 68,212 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.86. 14,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,018. PCB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.23 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.48.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

