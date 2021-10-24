Analysts Set LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Price Target at $2.75

LondonMetric Property Plc (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Panmure Gordon lowered LondonMetric Property from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup upgraded LondonMetric Property from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LondonMetric Property from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get LondonMetric Property alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNSPF remained flat at $$3.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32.

LondonMetric Property Plc is a holding company, which engages in real estate investment and development. It operates through the following segments: Distribution, Convenience and Leisure, Long Income, Retail Parks, Office, Residential, and Development. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for LondonMetric Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LondonMetric Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.