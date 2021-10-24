Analysts Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target at 27.86

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 27.86.

OTLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist cut Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY traded down 0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting 14.01. 2,225,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,666. Oatly Group has a one year low of 12.84 and a one year high of 29.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is 16.21. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.