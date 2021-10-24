Analysts Set Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target at 27.86

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 27.86.
OTLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist cut Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. 19.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oatly Group will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Oatly Group
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.
