Analysts Set WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Price Target at $32.57

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSC. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total transaction of $1,082,170.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini during the second quarter worth about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSC stock opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $17.77 and a 12-month high of $34.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a 200-day moving average of $29.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. On average, equities analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.