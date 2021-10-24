Analyzing Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) & Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS)

Atlas Energy Group (OTCMKTS:ATLS) and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 30.71% 23.98% 7.71%

This table compares Atlas Energy Group and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Energy Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras $53.68 billion 1.21 $1.14 billion $0.43 23.14

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Energy Group.

Volatility & Risk

Atlas Energy Group has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.7% of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of Atlas Energy Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Atlas Energy Group and Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras 1 5 4 0 2.30

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a consensus price target of $12.26, suggesting a potential upside of 23.17%. Given Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is more favorable than Atlas Energy Group.

Summary

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras beats Atlas Energy Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Energy Group

Atlas Energy Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, develops and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in the Eagle Ford Shale in southern Texas; the Marble Falls play in the Fort Worth Basin in northern Texas; and the Mississippi Lime play in northwestern Oklahoma. It also focuses on investing in master limited partnership qualifying energy-related businesses and assets. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production. The Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment involves refining, logistics, transportation, trading operations, oil products and crude oil exports and imports, and petrochemical investments. The Gas and Power segment includes transportation and trading of natural and liquefied natural gas, the generation and trading of electric power, and the fertilizer business. The Corporate and Other Business segment comprises the financing activities not attributable to other segments including corporate financial management, and central administrative overhead and actuarial expenses. The company was founded on October 3, 1953 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

