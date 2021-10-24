Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 4,140 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,140 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 1,791.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth $54,000. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in Hayward by 10.4% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 43,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Hayward during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Hayward during the first quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAYW opened at $23.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.68 and a 200-day moving average of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $26.82.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eifion Jones sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $1,194,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur L. Soucy sold 5,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $126,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 371,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,256,577 over the last quarter.

HAYW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hayward from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hayward currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Hayward Holdings, Inc operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of various pool equipment and associated automation systems. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

