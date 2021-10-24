Ancora Advisors LLC Acquires 900 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,066.0% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,617,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,780,000 after acquiring an additional 15,123,813 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 2,532,873.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,384,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,608,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383,811 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,533,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,031,000 after acquiring an additional 521,284 shares during the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 855,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,660,000 after acquiring an additional 179,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,642,000.

SPAB stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.48 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.97.

