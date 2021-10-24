Ancora Advisors LLC Has $338,000 Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ancora Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Foundation Advisors raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 12,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 232,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,524,000 after buying an additional 16,650 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 56,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after buying an additional 33,241 shares in the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,846,000 after buying an additional 404,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 216,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 3,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $60.52 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.51 and a 12 month high of $65.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $84.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

