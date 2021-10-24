Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 38,500 GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 38,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of GX Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXII. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,350,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,307,000.

Shares of GXII stock opened at $9.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.69. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.06.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

