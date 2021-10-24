Andra AP fonden Cuts Stock Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensemble Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the second quarter valued at about $3,738,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.2% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,421,000 after purchasing an additional 129,826 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 123.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 997,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,218,000 after purchasing an additional 550,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $264.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $268.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $321.73 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $323.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.26 billion, a PE ratio of 43.89, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $290.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

