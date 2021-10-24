Andra AP fonden Decreases Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Andra AP fonden reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,400 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $12,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,674,000 after purchasing an additional 243,481 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 42.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,255,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,125 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after purchasing an additional 875,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $36.38 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,632.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.