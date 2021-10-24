Andra AP fonden Has $12.11 Million Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Andra AP fonden lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned about 0.05% of Teradyne worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Teradyne by 142.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 53.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,386,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,706,000 after acquiring an additional 828,666 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 31.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,200,000 after acquiring an additional 681,938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 961.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter worth about $48,033,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total value of $28,300.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.15.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

