Andra AP fonden Has $12.72 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,200 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.10.

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 305,524 shares of company stock worth $49,663,550. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF stock opened at $167.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $2.93. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.45%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

