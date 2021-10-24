Andra AP fonden Has $13.03 Million Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in KLA by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in KLA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLAC stock opened at $343.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average of $327.01. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $190.21 and a 12-month high of $374.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total transaction of $146,227.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,103 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.89, for a total value of $382,619.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen boosted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna upgraded KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.05.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

