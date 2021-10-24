Andra AP fonden Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in AT&T were worth $11,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314,844 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,851,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,644,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,734,100 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812,329 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,066,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,417,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364,659 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,576 shares during the period. 51.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $25.49 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $182.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upgraded AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.56.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

