Andra AP fonden Sells 300 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Intuit were worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,015,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,405 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,180.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,189,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $582,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,374 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 48,992.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 835,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 833,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at approximately $127,559,000. Institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Shares of INTU stock opened at $590.80 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $591.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $551.57 and a 200-day moving average of $491.97.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 31,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.57, for a total value of $17,776,615.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,819.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.