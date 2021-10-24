Andra AP fonden Trims Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Andra AP fonden lessened its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $11,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 2nd quarter worth $2,912,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,224,867,000 after purchasing an additional 115,853 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 15,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 7,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of WST opened at $421.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.72. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.55 million. Sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 9,672 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.76, for a total value of $4,456,470.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.