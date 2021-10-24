AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.000-$0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $310 million-$315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $307.82 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AngioDynamics from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

Shares of ANGO opened at $28.54 on Friday. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.69.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a positive return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 10.84%. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock worth $724,575 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AngioDynamics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 289,456 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,460 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.75% of AngioDynamics worth $7,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.45% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.