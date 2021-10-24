Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Plans $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by 0.8% over the last three years. Antero Midstream has a payout ratio of 128.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 108.4%.

AM stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $11.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.81 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.93.

In related news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

