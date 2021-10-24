APENFT (NFT) Price Up 6% Over Last Week

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. In the last week, APENFT has traded up 6% against the dollar. One APENFT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $71.80 million and approximately $257.45 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.73 or 0.00049286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.20 or 0.00204214 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.92 or 0.00100980 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004598 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

APENFT Coin Profile

NFT is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

APENFT Coin Trading

