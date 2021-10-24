AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $17,254,800.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $17,254,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, October 14th, John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $9,395,773.20.
- On Thursday, October 7th, John Krystynak sold 20,498 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,677,966.28.
- On Friday, September 24th, John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,343,174.84.
- On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,025,280.00.
- On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46.
Shares of APP stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $98.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.
APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.77.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About AppLovin
AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.
