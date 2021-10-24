AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder Sells $17,254,800.00 in Stock

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $17,254,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 14th, John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $9,395,773.20.

On Thursday, October 7th, John Krystynak sold 20,498 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,677,966.28.

On Friday, September 24th, John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,343,174.84.

On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,025,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46.

Shares of APP stock opened at $94.25 on Friday. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $49.41 and a 12-month high of $98.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $81.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.77.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

