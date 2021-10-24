ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will post $1.01 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. ArcBest reported sales of $794.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.65 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $949.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARCB. Bank of America raised their price objective on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ArcBest from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Truist raised their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in ArcBest by 23.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $88.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79. ArcBest has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $93.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

