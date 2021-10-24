ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €40.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €40.00 ($47.06) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on shares of ArcelorMittal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €39.44 ($46.41).

ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 52 week high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

