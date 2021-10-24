Archaea Energy (NYSE:LFG) Shares Gap Down to $17.96

Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.96, but opened at $16.72. Archaea Energy shares last traded at $17.98, with a volume of 7,303 shares traded.

LFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Archaea Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Archaea Energy stock. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Archaea Energy Inc (NYSE:LFG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. Viking Fund Management LLC owned 0.13% of Archaea Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archaea Energy LLC is involved in developing renewable natural gas from high-carbon emission processes and industries by capturing recurring emissions from food waste, wastewater, agricultural waste and landfill gas. It operates and manages RNG projects throughout the entire energy life cycle and offers off-take partners.

