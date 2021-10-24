Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Receives $71.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCT. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 755,000 shares of company stock valued at $41,596,900 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $53,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $116,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 10.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $205,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARCT opened at $44.51 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.81 and a quick ratio of 8.81. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $24.87 and a 1-year high of $129.71.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.39% and a negative net margin of 1,874.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.