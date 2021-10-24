Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Hits New 52-Week High at $81.25

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $81.25 and last traded at $81.13, with a volume of 102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.02.

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 1.01.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $507.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.59 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 15.65%. Research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

In other Ares Management news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 49.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ares Management by 120.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Management (NYSE:ARES)

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

