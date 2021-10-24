Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) Trading Down 0.3%

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) shares dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.86. Approximately 13,098 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 63,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.76.

About Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA)

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.