Artisan Partners Asset Management (APAM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.40 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. On average, analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset Management to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $50.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 47,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.24% of Artisan Partners Asset Management worth $9,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on APAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.05 price objective (down from $50.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

