ASD 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.63 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. ASD has a total market cap of $341.61 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. One ASD coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00048594 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.81 or 0.00201995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.75 or 0.00101555 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004500 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling ASD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

