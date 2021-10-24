Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AHT opened at $12.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $387.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.56. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $77.90.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AHT. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. B. Riley cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CEO J Robison Hays III acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.54 per share, with a total value of $101,550.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 174,930 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 34,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 12,939 shares in the last quarter.

About Ashford Hospitality Trust

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

