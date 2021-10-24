ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 7,200 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ASOS (LON:ASC) received a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 159.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 6,680 ($87.27) to GBX 3,300 ($43.11) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,680 ($61.14) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,067.69 ($66.21).

ASC stock opened at GBX 2,773 ($36.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61. ASOS has a twelve month low of GBX 2,027 ($26.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,994.95 ($78.32). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,388.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,353.87.

In other news, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($33.17) per share, with a total value of £12,695 ($16,586.10). Also, insider Ian Dyson purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,317 ($30.27) per share, with a total value of £104,265 ($136,222.89). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 9,167 shares of company stock valued at $21,642,629.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

