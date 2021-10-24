Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) Receives $12.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASPU. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Aspen Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aspen Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Aspen Group from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Aspen Group alerts:

NASDAQ:ASPU opened at $5.39 on Thursday. Aspen Group has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.32 million. Aspen Group had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 15.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Aspen Group news, Director Douglas Kass acquired 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $106,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 51,650 shares of company stock valued at $279,176. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,362,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 343,090 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,046,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Group by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 167,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aspen Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 53.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Group Company Profile

Aspen Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of education. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.