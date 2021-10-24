AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) will announce sales of $10.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.87 billion and the highest is $10.23 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 52.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $36.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.49 billion to $36.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $43.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.52 billion to $44.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AZN stock opened at $61.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.95. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $191.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the third quarter worth about $7,581,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 50.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,578,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,195,000 after acquiring an additional 53,835 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 13.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

