ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.72

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.74, with a volume of 22302 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $164.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.62 million. Research analysts expect that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advent International Corp MA purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $1,105,025,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $40,156,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $14,312,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $21,541,000. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at about $15,622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

