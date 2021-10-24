Aurora Price Reaches $0.0018 (AOA)

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. One Aurora coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aurora has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Aurora has a total market cap of $18.41 million and approximately $607,485.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.28 or 0.00324245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00048612 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.03 or 0.00201411 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00101511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004507 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Aurora Profile

AOA is a dPoS/BFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,975,060,788 coins. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aurora is www.aurorachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

