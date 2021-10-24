Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Stock Holdings Increased by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 1,328.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avalara by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.17, for a total transaction of $260,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.65, for a total transaction of $4,939,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,626 shares of company stock valued at $13,658,133 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

AVLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

AVLR traded down $1.34 on Friday, reaching $177.80. 276,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,790. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $176.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.17. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.33 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $169.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

