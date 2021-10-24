AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,032.00

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,032 ($13.48) and last traded at GBX 1,030.05 ($13.46), with a volume of 3675 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,024 ($13.38).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 990.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 981.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.59, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48.

AVI Global Trust Company Profile (LON:AGT)

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

