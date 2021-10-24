AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Shares Purchased by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in AVROBIO were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 87.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 260,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 121,294 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 400,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 11,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,854,000 after purchasing an additional 81,790 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 94.7% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 69,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in AVROBIO by 204.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 60,922 shares during the last quarter. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVRO has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of AVROBIO in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AVROBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AVROBIO from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AVROBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO opened at $5.52 on Friday. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.23 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $240.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.37.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.08). Sell-side analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. will post -2.86 EPS for the current year.

Avrobio, Inc engages in the development of lentiviral-based gene therapies. It focuses on developing potentially curative ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat patients with rare diseases following a single dose treatment regimen. The firm’s clinical-stage programs include Fabry, Gaucher Type 1, Hunter syndrome Gaucher Type 3, Pompe, and Cystinosis.

