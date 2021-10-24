Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXNX shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get Axonics alerts:

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Axonics in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXNX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. 376,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,507. Axonics has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

Axonics Company Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Axonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.