Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.86.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

AXNX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.42. 376,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 530,507. Axonics has a 52-week low of $41.13 and a 52-week high of $79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.89 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.47 and a 200-day moving average of $63.84.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative return on equity of 18.01% and a negative net margin of 45.36%. The firm had revenue of $45.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axonics will post -1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO John Woock sold 8,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $630,945.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock worth $6,161,445 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Health Investments LP increased its stake in Axonics by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 234,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,874,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Axonics by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its stake in Axonics by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,943,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,260,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,122,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 32,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after buying an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

