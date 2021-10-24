Azuki (AZUKI) Trading 0.7% Lower This Week

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 24th. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Azuki coin can currently be bought for $0.0789 or 0.00000129 BTC on major exchanges. Azuki has a total market cap of $890,290.02 and approximately $1,948.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00069579 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00071308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00103961 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,032.64 or 0.99995546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.51 or 0.06660912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00021742 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance . Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Azuki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

