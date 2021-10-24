B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Stock Price Up 4.5%

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO)’s share price rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 141,369 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,295,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.25.

BTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $5.75 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). B2Gold had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $362.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.93 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in B2Gold by 240.9% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,657,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,137,000 after buying an additional 1,878,035 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in B2Gold by 8.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 972,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after buying an additional 72,561 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in B2Gold by 943.7% in the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 260,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 235,259 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in B2Gold in the second quarter worth $67,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

