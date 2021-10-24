BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.54

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESF)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.54 and traded as high as $8.25. BAE Systems shares last traded at $8.14, with a volume of 5,339,171 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.84 and a 200 day moving average of $7.55.

About BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESF)

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

