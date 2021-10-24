Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 2.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,731,000 after buying an additional 38,442 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Federal Signal by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,271,000 after buying an additional 268,426 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 12.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,290,261 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,417,000 after buying an additional 138,228 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Federal Signal by 4.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,029,021 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,412,000 after buying an additional 39,830 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 7.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 958,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,696,000 after buying an additional 66,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSS opened at $42.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.27. Federal Signal Co. has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $334.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.60 million. Research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.56%.

Several research firms have commented on FSS. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti raised Federal Signal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the designed manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment involves in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaner, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

