Bank of Montreal Can Grows Position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in The ODP were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIK Capital LP bought a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter worth $4,671,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The ODP by 26.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in The ODP by 25.0% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 11,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter worth $614,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The ODP in the first quarter worth $210,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 12,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total transaction of $569,181.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ODP stock opened at $44.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The ODP Co. has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The ODP had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The ODP Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

