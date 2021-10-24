Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Independent Bank Group were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank Group by 1,053.9% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Independent Bank Group news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

IBTX opened at $74.40 on Friday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.50 and a 12-month high of $80.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.70.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.93%.

Independent Bank Group Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

