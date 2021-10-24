Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 111.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,448 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 55.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 3,342 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 42.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 24,639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $267,843.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

SAFT stock opened at $81.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.30. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.07 and a 1-year high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

